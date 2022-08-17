Which Key Players hold a major share of global L-carnitine Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

L-carnitine Industry Overview

The global L-carnitine market size was valued at USD 185.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is witnessing a high growth owing to a rising health-conscious consumer base, increasing number of product launches consisting of L-carnitine, and increasing demand from the animal feed industry.

The market is anticipated to be driven by growing awareness regarding product benefits such as improvement in the muscle repair process, reduction in muscle soreness, and muscle gain, leading to increasing product demand for various application industries, which is expected to consequently drive the market growth. Rising use of L-carnitine supplementation for post-exercise recovery, weight management, and healthy aging is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The U.S. is the third-largest market for biopharmaceuticals across the globe and is among the world leader in terms of biopharmaceutical research and development. The expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the U.S. is expected to boost the utilization of L-carnitine in medicines to control the occurrence of diabetes, thyroid, blood pressure, and coronary heart diseases.

L-carnitine is taken as a supplement by people with low levels of L-carnitine produced in their bodies. Low levels of L-carnitine in some people are attributed to numerous factors including several medical issues such as skeletal myopathies, ingestion of several drugs, and genetic disorders. Rising awareness regarding timely checkups and increasing concerns regarding health issues among the mass along with a growing number of treatments for various diseases and disorders are expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.

L-carnitine has also been found to increase lactation and improve metabolism in cows, as per data published by the National Library of Medicine (US Government). It is also used for muscle recovery, fuel efficiency, and antioxidant properties in dogs as well as horses, who reportedly experience performance benefits through L-carnitine supplements, as per data published by Oxford University Press. The benefits related to the L-carnitine supplements are expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID 19 from the beginning of 2020 severely disrupted the supply chain, retail distribution, and consumer behavior for numerous products and services across the world. However, L-carnitine witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic owing to increased consumer preference for health and wellness products, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Moreover, researchers at the MRC Integrative Epidemiology Unit (IEU), Bristol Medical School, U.K. have concluded that L-carnitine and its derivative such as acetyl-carnitine provide strong protective effects against severe COVID 19 patients. The study highlighted that doubling of carnitine concentration in blood reduces the risk of severe COVID-19 by 40%. The study was performed on limited samples as large, randomized trials are expensive and time-consuming. However, such a promising result of L-carnitine on severe COVID 19 patients is expected to positively impact its demand over a shorter period.

L-carnitine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global L-Carnitine market on the basis of process, product, application, and region:

L-carnitine Process Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) Chemical Synthesis Bioprocess

L-carnitine Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) Food & Pharma Grade Feed Grade

L-carnitine Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) Animal Feed Healthcare Products Functional Food & Beverages Medicines

L-carnitine Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global L-carnitine market include

Lonza

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (NEPG)

Biosint S.p.A.

Cayman Chemical

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Ceva

Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Co., Ltd.

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co., Ltd.

Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

HuBeiYuancheng SaichuangTechnology Co, .Ltd.

