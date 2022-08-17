Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Market , Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2028

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Industry Overview

The Europe brewer’s spent yeast market size was valued at USD 618.3 thousand in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for Brewer’s Spent Yeast (BSY) in the application for feed and food supplement applications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Due to the presence of numerous beer-producing companies in the region, there is a huge production capacity for brewer by-products such as Brewer’s Spent Grains (BSG) and BSY in Europe. With the recent advancements in the extraction of food-grade BSY, the market is expected to expand at a strong growth rate during the forecast period.

Germany was the largest European country market and was valued at USD 153.37 thousand in 2020. The presence of the robust food industry with companies taking up initiatives to adopt newer and sustainable sources of materials is expected to drive the demand for brewer by-products such as BSG and BSY in the forecast period. The U.K. is another major European country having a consumption volume of more than 11 kilotons in 2020 which is expected to grow more than two-fold by 2028 expanding at a high CAGR during the projected period.

The brewer’s spent yeast is an abundant source of protein, vitamin, mainly vitamin B complex, as well as other ingredients such as beta-glucans, mono, and oligosaccharides that have a high value in the nutraceutical industry. The highly nutritious functionalities of the product and its applicability majorly in the feed industry are anticipated to continue driving its demand in the region during the forecast period.

Rising investments in R&D by the food supplement companies along with the rising popularity of brewer’s spent yeast in the food industry is expected to solidify growth prospects for the market in the forthcoming years. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of regional and international companies having contracts with local supplement producers.

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe brewer’s spent yeast market based on type, application, and region:

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

Feed Supplement

Food Supplement

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in operating in the Europe brewer’s spent yeast market are:

Associated British Food plc

Lesaffre

Alltech

Leiber GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Biomin; ADM

KORMAPROM

