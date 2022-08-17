Fire Suppression Systems Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

Rising importance of fire protection and preventing human life from fire disaster in risk-prone industries, such as power, oil and gas, chemical industry, etc. Automatic fire suppression systems such as sprinkler system, gaseous fire suppression, and condensed aerosol fire suppression system are expected to be more prevalent owing to its low cost nature and improved fire extinguishing capabilities.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Fire Suppression Systems. The Market Survey also examines the Global Fire Suppression Systems Sales for the forecast period 2021- 2031. The report examines the Fire Suppression Systems market key trends, growth opportunities and Fire Suppression Systems market size.

Industrial Automation & Equipment encompasses several aspects or target markets to be studied i.e. Components, Assembled Devices/ Machines, Integrated Plants & Processing Units, Integrated Automation Systems with Hardware & Firmware. To assess each of the mentioned Fire Suppression Systems market types, we utilize various tried and tested research and study methods to obtain precise market estimations and insights.

The Global Fire Suspension Market: Innovative Product Launch

Victualic VortexTM is a fire suppression system launched by Victaulic, a global provider of mechanical pipe joints, fire protection systems, and innovative engineering and construction solutions. This is a new hybrid fire suppression system that involves combination of water and nitrogen extinguishers that efficiently suppresses the fire.

Other key companies in the global fire suppression market include Minimax, Lubrizol, Bristol Fire Engineering, Halma PLC, SFFECO, NAFFCO, TYCO, United Technologies Corporation, Master Fire Preventions Ltd., Firetronics, National Fire Equipment Ltd. and Amerex Corporation.

Key Segments Covered in the Fire Suppression System Market Report

By Product Fire Extinguisher Fire Sprinkler

By Fire Extinguisher Type Gas Fire Suppression Systems Water Fire Suppression Systems Dry Chemical Powder Fire Suppression Systems Other Fire Extinguisher Types

By Application Fire Suppression Systems for Commercial Applications Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Applications Fire Suppression Systems for Residential Applications



Key questions answered in Fire Suppression Systems Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Fire Suppression Systems Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Fire Suppression Systems segments and their future potential? What are the major Fire Suppression Systems Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Fire Suppression Systems Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Competitive Landscape

Key fire suppression system manufacturers are leveraging approaches such as strategic collaborations, partnerships and new product launches. Toughening fire safety regulations across countries are providing opportunities for players to introduce fire suppression systems equipped with the latest technologies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In August 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the Avenar panel 2000 and 8000 next-generation fire alarm panels. Driven by IoT, the system is fully backwards compatible with current fire alarm system components. Users can fully control the equipment via the eMatrix feature

In January 2021, Gentex Corporation announced the acquisition of a new nanofiber sensing technology, capable of detecting a wide variety of chemicals, from explosives to VOCs, with applications across a multitude of end use industries. The initiative compliments its expertise in the commercial fire protection industry

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of value (US$). A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global fire suppression system market.

Stringent Government Regulations Fuelling Adoption of Fire Suppression System

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), over 1.3 million fire incidences were reported in the United States. These incidences caused over 3000 deaths and property loss of worth US$ 10.6 billion. Due to this, NFPA has enacted guidelines for commercial business infrastructures to deploy fire suppression system such as sprinklers and clean agent suppression systems. Further, NFPA has included two important requirements of regular maintenance and training of personnel of the clean agent fire suppression system.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Fire Suppression Systems Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Fire Suppression Systems Market Survey and Dynamics

Fire Suppression Systems Market Size & Demand

Fire Suppression Systems Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Fire Suppression Systems Sales, Competition & Companies involved

