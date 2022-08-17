Agriculture Equipment Market is likely to surpass US$ 237.08 Bn by end of 2032

A recently published Fact.MR study foresees that the demand for agriculture equipment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for agriculture equipment is likely to surpass US$ 237.08 Bn by end of 2032.

From 2015 to 2021, agriculture equipment sales flourished at a CAGR of 4.9%, with market reaching a value of US$ 154 Bn. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects somewhat declined, as curbs on manufacturing activity due to lockdowns disrupted the demand-supply equation. Eventually, the recession was overcome, thanks to lifting of restrictions amid reducing infection intensity.

Shortage of labor worldwide particularly in Western Europe and the U.S. will play a key role in driving the adoption of agriculture equipment over the forecast period. Apart from advancements in the agriculture equipment space and shortage of labor shortage, the growing population to meet the global food requirements will also be a major factor, increasing demand in the long term.

Agriculture Equipment Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Agriculture Equipment market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Agriculture Equipment market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Agriculture Equipment supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of agriculture equipment, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Agriculture equipment has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the agriculture equipment domain.

Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentations:

By Product Outlook Agriculture Tractors Agriculture Harvesters Agriculture Planting Equipment Row Crop Planters Air Seeders Grain Drills Others Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment Agriculture Spraying Equipment Hay & Forage Equipment Other Agriculture Equipment

By Application Agriculture Equipment for Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation Agriculture Equipment for Sowing & Planting Agriculture Equipment for Weed Cultivation Agriculture Equipment for Plant Protection Agriculture Equipment for Harvesting & Threshing Agriculture Equipment for Post-Harvest & Agro-Processing



