Canned Motor Pumps Market set to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030)

Pegged at US$ 2.4 billion in 2020, the canned motor pumps market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to remain stagnant for the next couple of fiscal quarters. This is attributed to a significant drop in demand due to business closures in many countries. As infections soar, the adoption of canned motor pumps is expected to remain low in several end-use industries such as chemical, oil & gas and power industries amid volatile market conditions.

For instance, in April 2020, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that the U.S. registered a decline in demand for specialty chemicals by 5% in March 2020. At the same time, the manufacturers who have been able to ramp up production are having to contend with a disrupted supply chain. This is turn, has significantly impacted the global canned motor pumps market posing a serious threat of dormancy in the near future. In the long run, as the impact of COVID-19 fades, the market is anticipated to recover and pave way for significant opportunities.

Canned Motor Pumps Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Canned Motor Pumps market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Canned Motor Pumps market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Canned Motor Pumps supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Canned Motor Pumps, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Canned Motor Pumps has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Canned Motor Pumps domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Canned Motor Pumps: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Canned Motor Pumps demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Canned Motor Pumps will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Canned Motor Pumps will grow through 2029. Canned Motor Pumps historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Canned Motor Pumps consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Canned Motor Pumps Market Segmentations:

By Product : Standard Pumps High-Temperature Pumps Reverse Circulation Pumps Liquid Pumps Multistage Pumps Others

By End-Use : Chemical Water & wastewater Oil & gas Power Pharmaceutical Food & beverages Agricultural Other End-Use

By Capacity : Low Medium High

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



