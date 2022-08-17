Control Valve Market to be valued at US$ 17 Bn by reaching a CAGR of over 13% in the forecast period 2021-2031

Fact.MR’s report predicts the global control valves market to be valued at US$ 17 Bn by reaching a CAGR of over 13% in the forecast period 2021-2031. Manufacturers of control valves are focusing on developing valves that would keep the work flow at production units uninterrupted.

Over the last five years, between 2016 and 2020, the global control valve market exceeded a market value of US$ 5 Bn, growing at around 5% CAGR across the historical period. The coronavirus pandemic had dual effects- initially a global contraction owing to demand-supply disequilibrium- and an increase in control valves for hygiene and disinfection purposes.

Advancements in automatic control technology has instrumented the increasing applications of mechanical control components such as control valves. Several industrial processes are being automated, and control valves are being used to control the flow of fluids. New control valves are being equipped with smart technologies and high-tech sensors that can gauge the pressure, liquid level and temperature effectively. Manufacturers are also working towards increasing the accuracy of control valves in measuring as well as controlling the flow rate directly.

Control Valve Market Segmentations:

Actuation Technology Manual Control Valve Pneumatic Control Valve Hydraulic Control Valve Electric Control Valve

Valve Type Ball Control Valve Butterfly Control Valve Globe Control Valve Plug Control Valve Other Control Valves

Application Control Valves for Metal & Mining Control Valves for Pulp & Paper Control Valves for Power Generation Control Valves for Oil & Gas Control Valves for Chemicals Control Valves for Food & Beverages Control Valves for Automotive Control Valves for Pharmaceuticals Control Valves for Water & Wastewater Management Control Valves for Other Applications



