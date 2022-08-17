According to new Fact.MR research, the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% to reach US$ 93 Bn across the 2021-2031 forecast period. In the short-run, the market is expected to reach US$ 78 Bn by 2026. Rising demand for inexpensive flexible packaging has majorly sustained demand.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, sales of pressure sensitive adhesives expanded at above 3% CAGR, clocking more than US$ 51 Bn. The industry received strong tailwinds amidst COVID-19- as burgeoning e-commerce operations due to stringent restrictions stimulated demand for safe, secure and flexible packaging solutions- particularly across the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

According to Fact.MR, market demand for pressure sensitive adhesives will receive further stimulus- most notably from the automotive and packaging industries respectively. Consequently, a flurry of innovative product launches and collaborations with prominent players are on the cards- providing an opportunity for further revenue expansion.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Pressure Sensitive Adhesives has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives. As per the study, the demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives will grow through 2029. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentations:

By Type:

· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA Resin Type Acrylic-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Types Backing Material Polypropylene-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Paper-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Polyvinyl Chloride-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Backing Material-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Applications Pressure Sensitive Tapes Pressure Sensitive Labels Pressure Sensitive Hygiene Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Graphic Films Pressure Sensitive Medical Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Other Applications



