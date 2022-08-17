With the growing focus on bio-degradable materials, sustainability has been key to the plastic containers manufactures in the past years. The rise in demand for the cost-effective, single-use plastic packaging from the beverages, food, and cosmetics industry has been fuelling the sales of plastic containers since the past decade. According to Fact.MR, the global plastic containers market is forecast to grow at over 4.5% CAGR through 2030.

In a report published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2018, the guidelines to Incentivise Sustainable Plastic Design is elaborated. As per the report, OECD aims for optimizing sustainable packaging solutions from a chemical perspective. While the OECD workshop held on 29th, 30th, and 31st May, 2018 inspired sustainable plastic production, various other initiates have further catered to the growing demand for recyclable plastic packaging solutions.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), construction being a major contributor to the United States economy is highly promising in terms of further expansion. As the plastic containers manufactures are fully utilizing the market potential, the tough competition is expected to change the market outlook in the coming years.

The new study by Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the market growth, scope, and potential along with the demand-supply trends of plastic containers across the globe.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Plastic Containers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Plastic Containers has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Plastic Containers domain.

Plastic Containers Market Segmentations:

Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drink

Milk Products

Ready to Drink Beverages

Tea/Coffee

End User

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Other End Users

Pharmaceuticals

Printing & Stationary

Packaging Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene

Other Resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Packaging Type

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Containers (Plastic Containers, Metal Cans)

Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

