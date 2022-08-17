Demand For Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market To Soar In Coming Years In Top Regional Markets : Fact.MR

Owing to its modest growth in the past and heightening demand in the construction industry, the spray polyurea elastomers market is anticipated to grow 2.5X through 2030. Furthermore, emerging economies are witnessing impressive growth in trade volume. Governments of economic powerhouses such as China and India have various ongoing projects that aim to essentially double the volume of current trade in the next five years.

This is expected to bolster the regional spray polyurea elastomers market. However, the outbreak of nCoV-19 has ceased construction activity, impacting demand for spray polyurea elastomers. Furthermore, disrupted supply chains and stalled production activity is expected to show significant decline in spray polyurea elastomers market.

The global market for heavy-duty commercial vehicles grew strongly in 2019 at 21% as compared to 2018. This increase has resulted in high adoption of polyurea elastomers in applications such as truck bed-on liners and utility vehicle coatings. The use of spray polyurea elastomers provides increased protection and durability for such vehicles.

Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the spray polyurea elastomers market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, application, raw material and key regions.

Product Type

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

Application

Roof and Deck Coating

Primary Containments

Secondary Containments

Wear Resistant Lining

Raw Material

Aromatic Isocyanate based

Aliphatic Isocyanate based

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Exc. Japan

MEA

Collaboration to Remain Key Players’ Strategy to Gain Access over Global and Regional Market

The global spray polyurea elastomers market is fragmented, dominated by various regional and global players. Companies, like Versaflex, invest in R&D to produce more efficient and economical Polyurea Elastomers, uplifting market growth. Furthermore, key players are collaborating with end-user industries to strengthen their supply chain and ensure availability of their product across globe.

For instance, VersaFlex Incorporated announced that it has signed a co-labelling agreement with Renner Coatings for the Brazilian and Chilean markets. Effective immediately, Renner Coatings will have access to the full line of VersaFlex’s pure polyurea coatings, linings, sealants, and repair materials under the name RenFlex gaining market opportunities for Latin America.

Key Takeaways of Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market

Global Spray polyurea elastomers market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 250 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.5X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Aromatic Isocyanate based-spray polyurea elastomers segment will continue to dominate demand for spray polyurea elastomers market accounting for more than three-fourth of the global share.

U.S. and China will continue to maintain their supremacy in spray polyurea elastomers market with increasing public infrastructure projects. Spray polyurea elastomers market in Latin America is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10% through 2030.

APEJ is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 41.7 Mn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period

“Aromatic isocyanate based spray polyurea elastomers are set to gain traction as a result of burgeoning infrastructure and automotive industry”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

