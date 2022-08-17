Resilient Flooring Market with an expected CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global resilient flooring market is forecast to rise at a steady 5.6% CAGR, in value terms, reaching US$ 10 Bn by 2026. Long-term projections for the market appear even more lucrative, with an expected CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2031, with an expected valuation of over US$ 14 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, the market for resilient flooring expanded at around 5% CAGR, reaching US$ 7.2 Bn by the end of the historical period. The substantially increasing number of home improvement & renovation activities on account of changing consumer trends as well as lifestyles has meant that resilient flooring is witnessing high demand in the residential sector.

In addition, fiberglass flooring has been gaining high momentum recently, which can be attributed to its properties namely, excellent durability and lightweight. Superior insulation properties of fiberglass because of the presence of reinforced materials have further complemented its demand. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects dipped in the first half of 2020, as restrictions on commercial activities to curb further infection spread were enforced.

Resilient Floorings Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Resilient Floorings market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Resilient Floorings market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Resilient Floorings supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Resilient Floorings, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Resilient Floorings, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Resilient Floorings has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Resilient Floorings domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

  • Post covid consumer spending on Resilient Floorings: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.
  • Resilient Floorings demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Resilient Floorings will grow through 2029.
  • Resilient Floorings historical volume analysis:Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.
  • Resilient Floorings consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Resilient Floorings Market Segmentations:

  • Material Type

    • Vinyl Resilient Flooring
    • Linoleum Resilient Flooring
    • Cork Resilient Flooring
    • Rubber Resilient Flooring

  • End User

    • Residential Resilient Flooring
    • Non-Residential Resilient Flooring

  • Construction Activity

    • Resilient Flooring  for Renovation
    • Resilient Flooring  for New Construction

