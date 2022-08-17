Resilient Flooring Market with an expected CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global resilient flooring market is forecast to rise at a steady 5.6% CAGR, in value terms, reaching US$ 10 Bn by 2026. Long-term projections for the market appear even more lucrative, with an expected CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2031, with an expected valuation of over US$ 14 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, the market for resilient flooring expanded at around 5% CAGR, reaching US$ 7.2 Bn by the end of the historical period. The substantially increasing number of home improvement & renovation activities on account of changing consumer trends as well as lifestyles has meant that resilient flooring is witnessing high demand in the residential sector.

In addition, fiberglass flooring has been gaining high momentum recently, which can be attributed to its properties namely, excellent durability and lightweight. Superior insulation properties of fiberglass because of the presence of reinforced materials have further complemented its demand. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects dipped in the first half of 2020, as restrictions on commercial activities to curb further infection spread were enforced.

Resilient Floorings Market Segmentations:

Material Type Vinyl Resilient Flooring Linoleum Resilient Flooring Cork Resilient Flooring Rubber Resilient Flooring

End User Residential Resilient Flooring Non-Residential Resilient Flooring

Construction Activity Resilient Flooring for Renovation Resilient Flooring for New Construction



