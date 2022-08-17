Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market was valued at around US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Rapid escalation in infrastructural activities at a global level has propelled demand for materials used in specialized applications in both, residential and commercial settings. Increasing focus on development of roadways, transportation, healthcare infrastructure, and other public amenities in developing countries in order to improve the standard of living is reflecting favorably on the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

The advantages of using AAC in the construction industry are huge, such as energy efficiency, skills development, youth employment, and design. Policies set by governments of different countries such as reducing energy demand in building stock in the European Union (EU) by 80% by 2050 are expected to drive demand for autoclaved aerated concrete over the coming years.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Autoclaved Aerated Concretes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Autoclaved Aerated Concretes has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Autoclaved Aerated Concretes domain.

Autoclaved Aerated Concretes Market Segmentations:

Product ACC Blocks ACC Wall Panels ACC Floor Elements ACC Cladding Panels ACC Lintels Others ACC Beams & Lintels ACC Roof Panels

Application ACC for Residential Construction ACC for Industrial Construction ACC for Commercial Construction ACC for Infrastructure Construction Others (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in Roof Insulation)



