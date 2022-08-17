U.S. Serial Console Server Market is Poised to Expand at a CAGR Value of 8.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Serial Console Server. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Serial Console Server Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Serial Console Server market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Serial Console Server

Heightening demand is being witnessed for serial console servers with the introduction of next generation networking (NGN) and IPv6 numbering allocation system. Furthermore, broadband penetration with FTTH initiatives by regional and global governmental bodies is also giving an uptick to. Advancing demand for cloud computing services and increasing number of cloud service providers will boost demand for serial console servers during the forecast period (2020-2030).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Serial Console Server, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Serial Console Server Market.

A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the serial console server market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Serial Console Server Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the serial console server market with detailed segmentation on the basis of number of ports, data center type, model, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Number of Ports

2 to 16

16 to 32

32 to 64

64 Above

Data Center Type

Hyerscale

Colocation

Wholesale

Enterprise

Telecom

Model

Commercial

Industrial

Accessories

End User

Cloud Service Provides

Enterprise Users

MTDC

Others

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium enterprises

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Serial Console Server Market Competitive Analysis: Key Players to Focus on Acquisition of Regional Players

Prominent market players such as Opengear, Inc, Vertix, Cisco, Lantronix, Inc., Aten International Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Perle, Raritan Inc., Digi International Inc., Black Box Corporation, and Tripp Lite are focusing on product innovation and product launches to gain a significant share in the serial console server market during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2020, Aten International Co. launched 16 and 32 port serial console servers for data centers for render convenient installation, secure serial device access, easy management, and comprehensive control of data centers. Furthermore, global players such as Cisco and HP are focusing on vertical integration to gain market share and extend their product portfolios.

Key Takeaways from Serial Console Server Market Report

Advancing rate of adoption of cloud computing services will play an important role in the growth of the serial console server market.

The above 64 ports segment is expected to record a CAGR of over 7%, and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.3 Bn during the forecast period.

Developments in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are proving to be important for the high growth of the market in the region.

Commercial models are estimated to account for 49% of the market revenue share by 2020-end, and are expected to gain 241 BPS in their market share by 2030 over 2020.

The largest share is contributed by larger enterprises in the serial console server market. This is expected to represent US$ 11.2 Bn of the market in 2020, and reach US$ 20.5 Bn in 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.5% across the forecast period.

Cloud service provider demand with respect to end users is projected to grow 1.9X during forecast period, while the MTDC segment is projected to grow 2.1X during the same period.

Disruptions in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak are set to hamper market growth in the near term.

“Increasing digitization and use of cloud computing services along with advancing rate of development of data centers will drive the serial console server market during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

