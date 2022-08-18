Pervasiveness of Retail Sector to Augment Demand for Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label Market – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label Market across various industries and regions.

The global Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label market is estimated at USD 980 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021A USD 855 Million Market value estimated in 2022E USD 980 Million Market forecast value in 2032F USD 5.2 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 18.3%

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label Market.

Increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with growing digitization in the retail sector continue to influence the growth of the Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label market. Persistent growth in the retail sector has resulted in a meteoric expansion of retail outlets, particularly supermarkets and hypermarkets across key developed and emerging economies worldwide.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type LCD E-Ink Others

By Technology ZigBee BLE Wi-Fi Others

By Application Supermarket and Hypermarket Convenience Store Departmental Store Specialty Store Pharmacies



How market is showing stellar growth in demand on the back of improved price management?

Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label, a novel technology in the retail industry, offers efficient interoperability as compared to paper labels during dynamic price change. While promotions play a vital role in enhancing sales and brand value, companies need to carry out changes in the prices of commodities and goods at a dynamic pace.

With Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label it becomes convenient to carry out price up gradations at a rapid pace providing seamless control on pricing management. Moreover, Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label reduces pricing errors in stores. With increasing competition in the retail sector, it becomes imperative to carry out pricing variations to complement sales of commodities. This has resulted in increasing demand for convenient, less complicated and cost efficient solutions such as Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label in the merchandise space, consequently fueling demand for Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label, Sales and Demand of Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

