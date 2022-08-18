Popularity of Gluten-Free Products to Augment Demand for Bean Pasta – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Bean Pasta Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bean Pasta. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bean Pasta Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4584

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bean Pasta market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bean Pasta

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bean Pasta, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bean Pasta Market.

The bean pasta market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 7 billion, and is poised to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The remarkable trend of gluten free food consumption is sharply coinciding with the global impetus to create a burgeoning category of pasta from beans and legumes in lieu of conventional variants such as wheat pasta and rice pasta. Bean pasta is seeing rampant adoption on the back of its convenience and taste profile, which has long been considered as a trend in restaurants and homes alike.

The movement towards vegetarianism and “flexitarism” among western consumers is causing a significant change in the consumption pattern of pasta staples. Moreover, a subtle shift in consumer tastes is being observed, driven by perceived carbohydrate reduction benefits and the rise of alternative grain options such as quinoa. This has led to a very sharp increase in the overall demand for bean pasta in developed regions.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4584



Global Bean pasta Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global bean pasta market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, pasta type, packaging type, distribution channel and region

Nature Organic

Conventional Product Type White Bean Pasta

Black Bean Pasta

Mung Bean Pasta

Adzuki Bean Pasta

Soybean Pasta

Edamame

Green Bean Pasta Type Spaghetti

Fettuccine

Rotini

Penne

Elbow

Shell

Others Packaging Type Pouches

Cartons

Cans Distribution Channel Store Based Retailing Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Others

Online Retail Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4584



Key Takeaways of Bean Pasta Market Study

Conventional bean pasta is exhibiting prolific demand in line with an increased focus on good health and growing food adulteration incidences

Presently, North America holds the largest share (over 40%) within the global bean pasta market. The high demand for organic products as a deeply entrenched market trend aimed at health and wellness is fueling the growth of the market in this region

APAC will witness the highest CAGR growth rate of over 16% in the bean pasta market during the forecast period. The growing per capita income in emerging economies, particularly India and China is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the bean pasta market in the near future

In terms of distribution channel, store based retail accounted for the largest share of about 90% in 2018. Majority of bean pasta producers prefer to channel their products through retail units.

With e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart and Target taking keen interest in online grocery delivery, the online retail segment will showcase the highest growth rate of over 18% during the forecast period

“With a high growth trend observed in vegan cultivation and vegetarianism, bean pasta will go hand in hand with manufacturers focusing on expanded portfolio. Branding their products with environmental and nutritional benefits will be the key agenda” says the Fact.MR analyst

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556952826/why-is-the-japan-an-opportunistic-cellulose-automotive-air-filter-landscape-report-fact-mr

Key Question answered in the survey of Bean Pasta market report:

Sales and Demand of Bean Pasta

Growth of Bean Pasta Market

Market Analysis of Bean Pasta

Market Insights of Bean Pasta

Key Drivers Impacting the Bean Pasta market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Bean Pasta market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Bean Pasta

More Valuable Insights on Bean Pasta Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Bean Pasta, Sales and Demand of Bean Pasta, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates