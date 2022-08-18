Medical Tubing Market to Gain Growth at Exponential Rate During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Tubing Industry Overview

The global medical tubing market size was valued at USD 11.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028.

The rising cases of respiratory diseases, such as asthma, lung cancer, and pulmonary fibrosis, are expected to boost the product demand as it is an essential component of respiratory devices, such as ventilators, that facilitate breathing. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in the cases of hospitalization, which resulted in high product demand for enhanced patient care. In Intensive Care Units (ICUs), disposable medical equipment is important for patient care, resulting in the increased demand for medical tubing as it is one of the important components of various medical devices.

In the U.S., the COVID-19 virus spread rapidly in 2020 resulting in the hospitalization of a large number of the population Moreover, there was a shortage of beds in hospitals & clinics. The demand for medical tubing used in various respiratory devices is witnessing significant growth in the U.S. due to the high cases of COVID-19 disease that affects the lungs, causing pneumonia and other respiratory difficulties.

Rising awareness about hospital-acquired diseases, coupled with increasing concerns pertaining to the spread of such infections, is projected to drive the demand for disposable medical devices. The growing number of collaborations and joint ventures between various companies in the medical device sector is expected to expand the global reach of disposable medical devices, consequently boosting the market growth.

Medical tubes have become smaller and thinner as they are preferred in medical procedures, such as angioplasty, endoscopy, and drug delivery systems. Surgical instruments and suction & fluid delivery devices rely on microtubes as an integral component to operate on the patient organ or tissue. The medical tubing industry is expected to remain highly competitive in the future as there is tremendous pressure on enterprises in this sector to develop high-quality solutions.

Plastics play an important role in the production of medical tubes, such as conduits for acquiring biopsy samples, vascular catheters, and stent holders, due to their inertness to body fluids and tissues, resistance to sterilization conditions, low cost for high volume applications, and higher optical properties. Thus, medical tubes made of plastics are witnessing increased adoption in medical devices.

Medical Tubing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical tubing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Medical Tubing Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Silicone Polyolefins Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonates Fluoropolymers Others

Medical Tubing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Bulk Disposable Tubing Drug Delivery Systems Catheters Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment Others

Medical Tubing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Tubing market include

Asahi Tec Corp.

MDC Industries

Nordson Corp.

ZARYS International Group

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

NewAge Industries, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Spectrum Plastics Group

ATAG SpA

Saint-Gobain

Bentec Medical

Trelleborg AB

MicroLumen, Inc.

Optinova

Vanguard Products Corp.

