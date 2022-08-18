Demand And Sales Of Beauty Oils Eventually Growing At A CAGR Over 8% Over The Forecast Period 2022-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Newly released data from the beauty oils market analysis by Fact.MR shows that global demand for beauty oils enjoyed growth of around 6% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. Orange oils are likely to account for 3 out of 10 sales over the coming ten years. Germanyis likely to generate significant opportunities for market players, with the beauty industry reaching US$ 15 Bn.

Key Market Segments Covered

· By Product

Lemon Beauty Oils

Lime Beauty Oils

Orange Beauty Oils

Mint Beauty Oils

Peppermint Beauty Oils

Bergamot Beauty Oils

Jasmine Beauty Oils

Geranium Lavender Beauty Oils

Lavandin Beauty Oils

Vetiver Beauty Oils

· By Industrial Use

Beauty Oils for Haircare

Beauty Oils for Skincare

Beauty Oils for Makeup

Beauty Oils for Perfumes

· By Sales Channel

Beauty Oils for Sold through Modern Trade

Beauty Oils for Sold at Franchise Outlets

Beauty Oils for Sold at Specialty Stores

Beauty Oils for Sold through Online Stores

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are mainly relying on mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions and collaboration. Some of the key developments are:-

In May 2021, Estée Lauder announced completion of its first phase of ownership increment in the DECIEM Beauty Group Inc which is a Canadian based multi brand company. The company now own about 76% of DECIEM Group. Through this Estee tends to expand its market share taking help from the verticals under DECIEM.

Moreover, with the proliferation of e-Commerce and social media platforms, it has become relatively easy for new entrants to penetrate the business and reach the targeted audience. Also, consumers are mostly benefited from this process as they can choose from a range of products by comparing the prices and ingredients used in the products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The beauty oils business is anticipated to add significant value by 2031.

Based on product, orange oil is expected to capture a major market share through 2031.

Online sales channel has shown significant growth in terms of revenue, with major market players now prioritizing e-Commerce platforms for the sales of their products across geographies.

Europe is set to dominate the market in terms of production over the next ten years.

The market in India is expected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, demand for beauty oils was hit in 2020. However, with the rapid growth of online sales channels across the world, the market is expected to bounce back over the coming months and years.

“Introduction of organic and natural products along with product innovation will give an edge to market players operating in this space,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

