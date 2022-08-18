Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Product

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry Overview

The global commercial tabletop kitchen products market size was valued at USD 9.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The rising adoption of serving ware with significant development in the foodservice and hospitality industry has been significantly driving the demand for tabletop kitchen products in the commercial sector. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increasing social trends promoting social dining have contributed to an upscale in the demand for commercial tabletop kitchen products. The increasing number of commercial construction projects across the globe is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the tabletop kitchen products market in the coming years.

According to the construction blog by Autodesk, USD 11.4 trillion was spent on construction across the globe in 2018. The U.S. construction industry was worth USD 1.3 trillion in 2019, according to the Census Bureau. According to Redshift by Autodesk, the global construction industry needs to build 13,000 buildings each day between 2019 and 2050 in order to support an expected population of 7 billion people living in cities.

Rapid construction in the hospitality sector is projected to favor market growth. Improving performance of the hotel industry has resulted in a surge in hotel construction activities, especially in the U.S. According to Smith Travel Research (STR), hotel supplies increased by 1.8% in 2017 as compared to the previous year, which added 90,000 new hotel rooms across the country.

In addition, the surge in the number of quick-service restaurants (QSR), which offer convenient meal options with short delivery times, is generating an increased demand for various tabletop products, such as salt/pepper shakers, coffee thermoses, and serving trays. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the number of quick-service restaurants operating in the U.S. grew by approximately 20% from 2000 to 2015. Thus, the growing trend of eating out and spending more on food is likely to drive the adoption of commercial tabletop kitchen products in the coming years.

Despite the positive outlook, the growing popularity of disposable cutlery, flatware, and drinkware products is a major factor contributing to the declining use of tabletop products. Smaller eateries generally opt for disposable tableware in order to minimize the hassle of cleaning, washing, and maintaining tableware as well as to save labor costs. The surge in the number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in urban and semi-urban markets and the growing water shortage to clean utensils in some cities are factors anticipated to drive the adoption of disposable tabletop kitchen products. This is expected to create challenges for the market over the forecast period.

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial tabletop kitchen products market on the basis of material & product and region:

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Material & Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Glassware

Porcelain

Metal Ware

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

September 2020: Texas-based kitchenware company, Made In launched a tabletop collection that includes brand-new dinnerware, flatware, and glassware. The flatware collection includes pieces that combine rust-resistant materials in a carefully sourced Italian factory.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry include

The Oneida Group

Villeroy & Boch AG

Arc International

Sambonet Paderno Industrie S.p.A.

Mepra S.p.A.

Sola Cutlery

Solex GERMANY GmbH

Lenox Corporation

Pinti Inox S.p.A.

The Vollrath Co., L.L.C.

Degrenne

Studio William Welch Ltd.

Amefa B.V.

BHS Tabletop AG

Churchill China (UK) Ltd.

Libbey Inc.

Matfer Bourgeat International

WNK

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Steelite International

