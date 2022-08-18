Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Company Revenue Shares And Analysis 2028

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Industry Overview

The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Hydrogels are three-dimensional polymeric networks capable of imbibing small to large drug molecules (NSAID, proteins, peptide), therefore being extensively used in drug delivery applications. The biocompatibility and biodegradable properties coupled with a controlled release profile make hydrogel a potential drug delivery system. A large number of studies assessing the development of COVID-19 vaccine using hydrogels highlight the future applications of hydrogel-based drug delivery systems.

The high drug loading capacity combined with advantages such as controlled release and targeted delivery are some of the key factors expected to contribute to the growth of the market for hydrogel-based drug delivery systems. Formulating drug molecules as controlled release systems help in dose sparing, reduced side effects decreases the frequency of drug administration, and improves patient compliance. The ease of production and self-application feature are the major reasons why hydrogels are preferred drug carriers. However, the complexity to produce hydrogel with the constant surface area may impede the rate of adoption.

Increasing investment and funding by leading pharma companies in R&D activities in search of a new drug, delivery systems, and diagnostic is one of the major factors expected to drive the market for hydrogel-based drug delivery systems in forthcoming years. The profitability of a pharma company is dependent on its ability to develop efficacious formulations. The pharma industry is highly fragmented and competitive thereby significant investments are made into R&D to sustain in the market. Approximately 15-20% of the annual revenue of pharma companies is invested in R&D activities. Hydrogel has been a promising drug delivery system owing to its excellent physical properties. The increasing R&D activities related to drug delivery systems are anticipated to drive the market.

The positive outcomes of clinical trials related to hydrogel-based drug delivery systems are encouraging pharma companies to invest in this targeted therapy. According to the NBCI report published in 2019, the hydrogel was used for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes in 223 clinical trials excluding the contact lens trials. Of the 223 clinical trials, hydrogel coil was used in 8 clinical trials, the bulk hydrogel was used in 166 clinical trials, and patch hydrogel was used in 99 clinical trials. The high cost of hydrogels, low mechanical strength, and compatibility issues with few drugs are the factors expected to impede its market growth in the long run.

January 2020: Ferring B.V. received approval to commercialize their hydrogel-based drug delivery device indicated for cervical ripening from the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) Japan. As Japan is a lucrative market for women’s health and wellness the approval is expected to boost the company revenue significantly.

Ferring B.V. received approval to commercialize their hydrogel-based drug delivery device indicated for cervical ripening from the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) Japan. As Japan is a lucrative market for women’s health and wellness the approval is expected to boost the company revenue significantly. Dec 2020, Dare Bioscience, a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company announces positive results from clinical trials conducted to access the delivery of drugs (clindamycin phosphate 2%) using bioadhesive hydrogel in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. Over 20 million people suffer bacterial vaginosis in the U.S.

GALDERMA

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch and Lomb

Medtronic

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Endo International plc

Akorn, Incorporated

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

