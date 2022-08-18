Milking Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% through 2027

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the global sales of milking machines were upward of 10 thousand units in 2018, and are estimated to record 7% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Price volatility in the dairy industry shows no signs of abating, however the global milk production has been on an upward spiral in the recent past. Additionally, there has been a marked rise in adoption of milking machines among dairy farmers to stay ahead of the curve in this fiercely competitive landscape.

The Fact.MR study opines that the demand for cow milk is steadily exceeding the global supply, and eventually milking machines will replace labor-intensive operations in cow milk businesses. Leading manufacturers in the milking machine industry are increasingly focusing on small-scale businesses that are engaged in cow milk production, as local dairy businesses are primary suppliers to households in most developing countries.

The report finds that that cow milking machines accounted for nearly 80% sales in 2018. According to the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN), outlook on the cow milk alludes a 20% rise in demand in the near future, whereas an average dairy farm would require to boost output by over 50%. In 2017, the average milk yield per cow reached 7 tons in Europe alone, and the global demand for cow milk continues to surge.

Milking Machine Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Milking Machine market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Milking Machine market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Milking Machine supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

Milking Machine Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic

By Model Type Mobile Stationary Pipeline

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Middle East & Africa

By Buyer Type Individuals Enterprise Small (Less than 10 employees) Medium (10-50 employees) Large (More than 50 employees)

By End Use Application Cow Sheep Buffalo Goat



