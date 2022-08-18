High Temperature Coatings Market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

High temperature coatings are gaining rapid traction since the past decade, owing to their resistance to high-temperature corrosion and oxidation. Other exclusive properties such as flexibility in terms of thickness and composition of coatings, high ductility, and others, are making them highly sought-after in metal processing, coil coatings, automotive, and other industries.

According to a report titled “Global Steel Report”, published by the International Trade Administration on 1st November 2019, global crude steel production has been growing in a majority of years since 2006. As per the report, in 2014, global production hit a then record high of 1.67 billion metric tons, while it increased to 1.80 billion metric tons in 2018, a new record. While these statistics depict high potential from the steel industry, which is a part of the metal processing industry, especially for epoxy resins, it also indicates the growth scope awaiting high temperature coating manufacturers in the years to come.

According to Fact.MR, the global high temperature coatings market is predicted to ascend at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

High Temperature Coatings Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of High Temperature Coatings, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering High Temperature Coatings has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the High Temperature Coatings domain.

High Temperature Coatings Market Segmentations:

Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Coil Coatings

Petrochemical

Marine

Metal Processing

Stoves & Grills

Other Applications

Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyester

Acrylic

Alkyd

Other Resin Types

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

