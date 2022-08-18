Evaporative Air Coolers Market growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032

In keeping with the growing innovation taking place in air cooling technology, manufacturers are going all out to build products that utilize less resources and provide more output, while maintaining environmental stability. In a recent development, tech giant Facebook has taken its data centers to a whole new level by adopting evaporative air cooling technology to power these facilities. This move is anticipated to make the data centers more energy and water efficient – giving a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘environmentally friendly’. These data centers powered by evaporative air coolers are anticipated to reduce the usage of water by over 20% in areas with a hot and humid climate; and close to 90% in areas with cooler climes.

The use of evaporative air cooling technology to power data centers facilitates the use of these units along with other systems such as air handlers, fan-coil walls, in-row coolers, chip cooling, and rear-door heat exchangers. The main advantage of using evaporative air coolers in data centers is that this will enable companies to build their data centers more efficiently in regions with a predominantly hot and humid climate. Besides protecting the premises and internal servers from aggressive environmental factors, evaporative air coolers will eliminate the necessity of deploying mechanical cooling in regions with diverse climate conditions. This technology will also enhance data center design flexibility by enabling the air coolers to take up less space and thereby ensure more cooling.

Evaporative Air Coolers Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Evaporative Air Coolers market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Evaporative Air Coolers market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Evaporative Air Coolers supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Evaporative Air Coolers supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Evaporative Air Coolers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Evaporative Air Coolers has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Evaporative Air Coolers domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Evaporative Air Coolers: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Evaporative Air Coolers demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Evaporative Air Coolers will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Evaporative Air Coolers will grow through 2029. Evaporative Air Coolers historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Evaporative Air Coolers consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Evaporative Air Coolers Market Segmentations:

By Product Type :- Portable Cooler Window Mounted Cooler Personal Cooler Tower Cooler

By Water Tank Capacity :- 5-25 Liters 26-50 Liters 51-70 Liters 71-120 Liters 120 Liters and Above

By Material :- Fiber Metal Stainless Steel Plastic

By Effective Cooling Area :- 100-399 Sq. ft. 400-799 Sq. ft. 800-999 Sq. ft. 1000 Sq. ft. and Above

By Sales Channel :- Direct Sales Modern Trade Specialty Stores Online Stores Departmental Stores Other Sales Channel

By End Use :- Residential Sector Commercial Sector



