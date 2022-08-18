Autologous Fat Grafting Market expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% through 2031

The 21st century has been an era of advancements in cosmetics, where a range of new and advanced procedures are being made available to the public. Among these, preference for non-invasive or minimally-invasive procedures has enthused the population due to their minimal downtime and lower costs. One particular procedure gaining worldwide popularity is autologous fat grafting.

Over the years, disruptive products such as autologous fat grafting have met such customer demands, as autologous fat grafting is a minimally-invasive method. In 2018, the number of people going for augmentation and reconstruction procedures in the U.S. was 6.2 Mn, out of which, the adoption % of autologous fat grafting procedures was 2.2%. Autologous fat grafting is also preferred for the correction of contour deformities in reconstructed breasts. Increasing prevalence of scar contractures is also expected to drive demand for autologous fat grafting.

The global autologous fat grafting market was valued at around US$ 172 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% through 2031.

Autologous Fat Grafting Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Autologous Fat Grafting and compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of Autologous Fat Grafting. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Autologous Fat Grafting such as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Autologous Fat Grafting through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Autologous Fat Grafting Market Segmentations:

Product

Integrated Fat Transfer Systems

Aspiration and Harvesting Systems

Liposuction Systems

Fat Processing Systems

De-epithelialization Devices

Accessories Fat Injection Cannulas Fat Harvesting Cannulas LuerLok Infiltrator Cannulas Cannula Connectors & Single Use Fat Transfer Tubing Sets



Application

Autologous Fat Grafting for Breast Augmentation

Autologous Fat Grafting for Buttock Augmentation

Facial Fat Grafting

Autologous Fat Grafting for Hand Rejuvenation

Others

End User

Autologous Fat Grafting at Hospitals

Autologous Fat Grafting at On-site Clinics

Autologous Fat Grafting at Plastic Surgery Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

