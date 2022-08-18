The data collection and labeling market revenue totaled US$ 1,848.06 Mn for 2022, according to Fact.MR. The overall data collection and labeling market are expected to reach US$ 9,670 Mn by 2032.

Increasing opportunities for data collection and labeling will result from the use of data labeling and analytics in healthcare. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) require the deployment of advanced data collection and labeling services.

The global data collection and labeling market exhibits a meteoric 18% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). The digitization of industries and countries provides an ideal environment for data collection and labeling companies to expand. The data collection and labeling market are experiencing an explosive growth trajectory, driven by a variety of end-uses, including video surveillance, facial recognition, and password privacy.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Data Collection and Labeling and compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of Data Collection and Labeling. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Data Collection and Labeling such as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Data Collection and Labeling through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Data Collection and Labeling Market Segmentations:

By Data Type Text Image/Video Audio

By Vertical IT Automotive Government Healthcare BFSI Retail & E-commerce Others



