Fishing Rods Market is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030

The fishing rods market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a short-term impact on the fishing rods market. However, rising participation in fishing activities and increasing fishing boat sales will drive the growth the fishing rods market over the coming years. Offshore wind farms provide an opportunity for the fishing industry. The U.S. Department of Energy has allocated approximately US$ 200 Mn for research, development, and demonstrations of offshore wind projects. As such, demand for fishing rods will increase in future.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global fishing rods market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the fishing rods market based on rod type (spinning rods [carbon fiber, glassfiber], casting rods [carbon fiber, glass fiber], ice fishing rods [carbon fiber, glassfiber], fly rods [carbon fiber, glassfiber], trolling rods [carbon fiber, glassfiber], surf rods [carbon fiber, glassfiber], and telescopic rods [carbon fiber, glassfiber], rod weight (ultralight, light, medium, medium heavy, heavy, and extra heavy), flex type (tip flex, mid flex, and full flex), and sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, sports stores, specialty stores, online [company websites, third-party online, and specialty online]), across seven regions.

Fishing Rods Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Fishing Rods Market Segmentations:

Rod Type Spinning Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Casing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Ice Fishing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Fly Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Surf Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Telescopic Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Rod Weight Ultra Light

Light

Medium

Medium Heavy

Heavy

Extra Heavy Flex Type Tip Flex

Mid Flex

Full Flex Sales Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores Company Websites Third-party Online Specialty Online

Direct Procurement Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

