Vacuum Pumps Market expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032

The global vacuum pumps market is expected to reach US$ 1,415 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032, concludes a recently revamped Fact.MR study. Extensive applications such as conveying, assembly line cleaning, drying, evacuation, suction, and others related to the electronics and semiconductor industry are offering beneficial opportunities for vacuum pump manufacturers around the world.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry expanded at a CAGR of 5.2%. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, prospects dipped significantly, as mandatory lockdowns led to shutdowns in the industrial manufacturing domain. Enforcement of social distancing measures led to a contraction of the manufacturing capacities of various industries, leading to a fall in demand. However, prospects began to elevate since 2021, as these restriction began to be lifted.

The semiconductor industry has witnessed robust demand for use in electronics such as smartphones and application in Internet of Things and cloud computing, largely driven by growth in emerging technologies such as AI in products as well growth in automotive and industrial electronics. Furthermore, integration of semiconductors in 5G-enabled devices and network connection levers the growth of vacuum pumps in the processing of integrated circuits and boards.

Vacuum Pumps Market Segmentations:

By Pump Type Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others Centrifugal Vacuum Pumps Momentum Transfer Vacuum Pumps Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps Regenerative Application Vacuum Pumps

By Lubrication Dry Vacuum Pumps Wet Vacuum Pumps

By Application Vacuum Pumps for Assembly Vacuum Pumps for Conveying Vacuum Pumps for Dehydration/Drying Vacuum Pumps for Engine Testing Vacuum Pumps for Evaporation & Distillation Vacuum Pumps for Filling Vacuum Pumps for Holding/Chucking Vacuum Pumps for Manufacturing Vacuum Pumps for Material Handling Vacuum Pumps for Thermoforming Vacuum Pumps for Other Applications

By Mechanism Gas Transfer Vacuum Pump Gas Binding Vacuum Pump

By Pressure Rough Vacuum Pumps (10.3 mbar-1 mbar) Medium Vacuum (Pumps 1 mbar-10-3 mbar) High Vacuum Pumps (10-3mbar-10-7 mbar) Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar-10-12 mbar) Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

By Flow Vacuum Pumps Upto 85 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 150 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 550 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 1500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 4500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 8500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 15000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 17000 ACFM

By End Use Vertical Vacuum Pumps for Aerospace & Defense Vacuum Pumps for Automotive Vacuum Pumps for Chemical & Petrochemical Vacuum Pumps for Electronics & Semiconductors Vacuum Pumps for Food & Beverage Vacuum Pumps for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Vacuum Pumps for Mining & Construction Vacuum Pumps for Oil & Gas Vacuum Pumps for Packing Vacuum Pumps for Power Generation Vacuum Pumps for Other End User Verticals



