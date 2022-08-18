All-Terrain Vehicle Market expanding at over 3% CAGR to surpass US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period

Fact.MR’s report on the all-terrain vehicles market expects a moderate expansion trajectory, expanding at over 3% CAGR to surpass US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing demand for off-road vehicles across various industries is spurring demand in recent years.

Historical performance reveals that sales of all-terrain vehicles expanded at over 2% CAGR between 2016 and 2020, closing in at US$ 3 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The outbreak of COVID-19 have stalled prospects, as production crunches experienced during the lockdowns significantly hindered automotive production. Prospects improved in the second half of 2020, however, prospects are expected to remain moderate.

With the burgeoning demand for off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles are steadily gaining traction across several fields such as sports, agriculture, military, tourism and entertainment which is estimated to foster the demand in forthcoming years.

All-Terrain Vehicle Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

All-Terrain Vehicle Market Segmentations:

Drive type 2WD in All-Terrain Vehicles 4WD in All-Terrain Vehicles AWD in All-Terrain Vehicles

Fuel Type Gasoline-powered All-Terrain Vehicles Below 400 cc 400 – 800 cc More than 800 cc Electric-powered All-Terrain Vehicles

Seating Capacity One Seat All-Terrain Vehicles Two Seat All-Terrain Vehicles

Application Sports All-Terrain Vehicles Entertainment All-Terrain Vehicles Agriculture All-Terrain Vehicles Military & Defence All-Terrain Vehicles Other (Hunting & Forestry, etc.) All-Terrain Vehicles

Age Group All-Terrain Vehicles for Youth All-Terrain Vehicles for Adults

Number of Wheels Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles > Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles



