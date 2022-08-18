Airport Moving Walkways Market: Asia Pacific to Remain Frontrunner in Global Sales During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Airport Moving Walkways market is forecasted to develop a promising CAGR during the forecast period. Heightening construction of new airports, expansion of existing facilities and increasing number of shopping centers is fueling demand for horizontal Airport Moving Walkways. Growing passenger traffic at airport terminals will drive the market for horizontal Airport Moving Walkways.

The opportunity analysis included in the report is beneficial for readers to better understand opportunities in the Airport Moving Walkways industry, which in turn, is likely to trigger the adoption of Airport Moving Walkways. An elaborated cost structure analysis provides the report with innate completeness, and analysis offered on the cost structure involves all the regional markets incorporated.

A detailed forecast on the global Airport Moving Walkways market has also been offered by experts, who have categorized market forecasts into a likely scenario, a conservative scenario, and an optimistic scenario regarding adoption and involvement of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Airport Moving Walkways Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global moving walkways market has been provided below on the basis of application, installation, speed, type, and region.

By Application : Public Transit Airports Retails Institutional Other

By Installation : Horizontal Inclined

By Speed : Constant Moving Walkways Accelerating Moving Walkways

By Type : Belt Type Pallet Type

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Contracts and Agreements to be an Important Stimulator for Airport Moving Walkways Market

Industry leaders are continuously focusing on contracts and agreement to expand their global footprints.

Leading manufacturers in the Airport Moving Walkways market are awarded with contracts with the end-user industry to gain competitive edge over the other market players. For instance,

In 2019, Otis UK has been awarded the maintenance contract for 340 units at Gatwick airport. This contract will expand the company’s footprint in UK’s major infrastructure market in line with its strategy

In 2019, Kone has been awarded the six year contract for elevator, escalator, and moving walkway maintenance, repair, modernization and new construction

Key Takeaways of Global Airport Moving Walkways Market:

Airport moving walkway is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 500 Mn during the forecast period and is estimated to account for 65% of the overall value opportunity in the global market by the end of 2029

Horizontal Airport Moving Walkways are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.1%, owing to an increase in the construction of new airports and redevelopment of existing airports

Asia Pacific is foreseen to maintain its hegemony during the assessment period, accounting for more than 40% of the share in the global market

Airport Moving Walkways are estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1 Bn by the end of forecast duration

“The construction of new airport projects and revamping of old airports is foreseen to offer new growth prospects for moving walkway manufacturers” says the Fact.MR analyst

