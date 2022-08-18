Laser 3D Scanners Market Set for Healthy Growth Prospects with Rampant Adoption in Healthcare and Entertainment – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The global 3D scanner market garnered a market value of US$ 1.23 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by accumulating a market value of US$ 5 Bn.

The global 3D scanner market garnered a market value of US$ 1.23 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by accumulating a market value of US$ 5 Bn.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1.23 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 5 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 15.06% Growth Rate of Asia 18% CAGR

Key Segments Covered in 3D Scanner Industry Analysis Type Optical 3D Scanners Laser 3D Scanners Structured Light 3D Scanners

Configuration Handheld 3D Scanners Stationary 3D Scanners Cart Mounted 3D Scanners Shoulder Mounted 3D Scanners

End Use Industry 3D Scanner for Industrial Manufacturing 3D Scanner for Healthcare 3D Scanner for Consumer Products 3D Scanner for Architecture & Construction 3D Scanner for Entertainment & Media 3D Scanner for Automotive 3D Scanner for Other End Use Industries

Application 3D Scanners for Quality Control & Inspection 3D Scanners for Reverse Engineering 3D Scanners for Virtual Simulation 3D Scanners for Other Applications

Technology Laser Triangulation-based 3D Scanners Pattern Fringe Triangulation-based 3D Scanners Laser Pulse Based-based 3D Scanners Laser Phase-Shift based 3D Scanners



Key Takeaways of Global 3D Scanner Market:

North America and Europe cumulatively account for ~60% of overall sales in global 3D scanner market owing to high adoption rate of automation and digitization across end-use industries in these two regions

South Asia & Oceania and East Asia are anticipated to grow ~4.8x and ~4.3x respectively over the forecast period. The increasing presence of key manufacturers and end-use industries is a primary driver for growth of 3D scanner market in Asia Pacific.

Less than US$ 5,000, handheld, 3D scanning devices are projected to witness strong penetration as compared to high priced 3D scanners. Handheld 3D scanner segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast period in terms of volume sales.

With every dollar spent on the global 3D scanner market in 2019, laser 3D scanner segment accounts for 50% of overall market size globally

Rapidly growing industries of healthcare, entertainment & media and consumer products is anticipated to create absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 2.0 Bn between 2019 and 2027

“3D scanner technology will gain mass adoption in coming years on the back of expansion in production facilities as well as revolution in digitized technologies. Increasing demand for computer-aided modeling and analysis software will garner increased sales of 3D scanners within the market“, Says the analyst at Fact.MR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of 3D scanners are capitalizing on their growth opportunities by introducing new product lines tailor-made for specific industries. Moreover, they are also focusing on enhancing existing product lines by adding additional features.

In July 2020, Faro Technologies Inc launched freestyle 2 portable scanner. The 3D scanner provides real-time visualizations that possess photorealistic reality capture capabilities

In June 2021 – Creaform announced the release of the latest version of its scanning platform called VXelement 9.0. Several features are added to improve the existing platform like VXscan, VXmodel, VXscan-R, and VXinspect to make scans faster, profitable and easier

In July 2021, Topcon Co. Ltd announced the acquisition of VISIA Imaging S; this acquisition will help the company improve capabilities in the manufacturing and development of fundus imaging equipment like th3D fundus imaging devices (OCTs) fundus cameras.

