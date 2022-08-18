Demand For Plant Growth Promoters To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

Fertilizers that are natural herbal based by formulation and facilitate the overall healthy growth and development of the plant are termed as plant growth promoters. Plant Growth Promoters help develop cell division, cell enlargement, flowering, fruiting, and seed formation and are also effective in improving the crop, quality, and productivity.

Prominent Key players of the Plant Growth Promoters market survey report:

Green Crop Chemicals Industries

Sikko Industries Limited

Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.

Hercules Pigment Industries

AgriBegri

FutureX Industries

Redox Industries Limited

Annadata Organic Biotech

Plant Growth Promoters: Segmentation

The plant growth promoters can be segmented on the basis of type, crop type and formulation.

Based on the Type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Cytokinins

Auxins

Gibberellins

Ethylene

Based on the crop type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Turf & ornamentals

Based on the Formulation, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Water-dispersible & water-soluble granules

Solution

Wettable powders

