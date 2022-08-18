Shift towards Orphan Drugs is Anticipated to Drive Demand Growth in Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Rare Neurological Disease Treatment to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Rare Neurological Disease Treatment market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Rare Neurological Disease Treatment market.

Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The global rare neurological disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. Drug Class Anti-depressants

Anti-psychotics

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Biologics

Others (Anti-vertigo, Anti-seizure, etc.) Route of Administration Injectable

Oral Disease Indication Alzheimer’s Diseases

Narcolepsy

Multiple Sclerosis

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Store

Online Pharmacies Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Country-specific assessment on demand for rare neurological disease treatment has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous rare neurological disease treatment manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report. The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company's annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target disease indications. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global rare neurological disease treatment market. Some of the key competitors operating in the rare neurological disease treatment market are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., Allergan Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., and others.

Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – Scope Of The Report The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global rare neurological disease treatment market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2018 and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global rare neurological disease treatment market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on rare neurological disease treatment sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global rare neurological disease treatment market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for rare neurological disease treatment. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of rare neurological disease treatment manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the rare neurological disease treatment market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. Key Takeaways from the Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market: In terms of revenue, North America accounts for ~40% of the market share in the global rare neurological disease treatment market

In East Asia, three countries namely Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have introduced policies that foster orphan drug research and development. Resultantly, the region is expected to witness a strong growth of over 8% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

Increasing per capita healthcare spending on rare neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s is supporting the robust growth of the global rare neurological disease treatment market. Healthcare spending on Alzheimer’s disease treatment is poised to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Bn during the forecast period.

The retail pharmacy and drug store segment continues to set a high standard to achieve superior rates of customer satisfaction and is projected to grow at a Y-o-Y of 9% through the forecast period “Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical giants and researchers as well as orphan drug legislations are providing financial incentives for companies developing drugs for rare neurological diseases”, Says an Analyst at Fact.MR

