Increasing Demand In Theaters And The Sports Sector Is Expected To Drive The Programmable Stage Lights Market

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Programmable Stage Lighting. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Programmable Stage Lighting market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Programmable Stage Lighting, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Programmable Stage Lighting Market.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global programmable stage lighting value to reach US$ 1.75 Bn by 2022-end

LED programmable stage lights to garner a market value worth 90% in the forthcoming decade

Applications to abound across entertainment places, accumulating close to half of global market value

Wi-Fi enable programmable stage lights to gather major traction, clocking a CAGR of 6%

U.S to be the fastest growing North American market, clocking a 5% CAGR

Japan and China to jointly surge at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2032

“Increasing demand for the programmable stage lighting from Event Industries is expected to bolster the market throughout the forecast period from 2022-2032” – says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global programmable stage lighting market generally focus on product development and acquisitions. The notable players opt for various initiatives to acquire the forefront position. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In July 2021, Altman Lighting launched the new LED Work Light II (WLII), which is portable and energy-efficient to lighten up the venue.

In January 2022, ADJ expanded its portfolio of professional lighting tools by launching D4 Branch RM. It is a 4-way DMX splitter and booster.

In September 2021, Chauvet announced that it acquired Kino Flo, a renowned player in LED lighting systems.

Key Market Segments covered in Programmable Stage Lighting Report

Light Type Halogen-based Programmable Stage Lighting Laser Light-based Programmable Stage Lighting LED Programmable Stage Lighting Other Programmable Stage Lighting Types



Product PAR Can Programmable Stage Lights Moving Programmable Stage Head Lights Programmable Stage Strip Lights Other Programmable Stage Lighting Products



Application Programmable Stage Lighting for Theaters Programmable Stage Lighting for Entertainment Places Programmable Stage Lighting for Other Applications



Technology Bluetooth-enabled Programmable Stage Lighting Wi-Fi-enabled Programmable Stage Lighting Other Technology-enabled Programmable Stage Lighting





