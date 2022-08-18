Organic Chicken Market: Thermoformed Variants Likely to Gain Significant Traction Forecast 2022 to 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The Growth of Organic Chicken market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Increasing international trade is likely to support the adoption of organic chicken, in turn pushing the growth of its market worldwide. For instance, according to USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), chicken trade is anticipated to rise by 3 percent in 2018 to touch 11.4 million tons. Trading activities are expected to give a boost to the import and export of chicken products and organic chicken is no exception. Furthermore, the concept of “going organic” has prevailed since the past few years on the back of rising awareness consumers for chemical free food products.

The combination of these industry specific and macroeconomic factors are likely to auger well for the growth of the organic chicken market. Apart from rising households and GDP per capita quotients, prevalence of adulterated food products by retailers has raised the need for pure food products, which is expected to influence the demand for organic chicken. Moreover, sustainable packaging, being a pivotal aspect of any industry, has not left the organic chicken market untouched.

Demand for vacuum skin packaging, a modern packaging technique, delivers a high customer satisfaction quotient on the back of its main benefit – transparent view of the products within the packaging creating a fresh appeal to the consumer eye. These aspects are expected to support the growth of the organic chicken market in the years to follow.

Fact.MR has presented a global outlook highlighting the demand for organic chicken in different countries and regions. The consumption quotient of organic chicken has also been portrayed in the comprehensive research report on organic chicken market. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for organic chicken is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. Additionally, the report foretells that the consumption of organic chicken is likely to surpass 800,000 tones by end of 2028 owing to rising inclination toward consumption of organic chicken coupled with rising consumption of meat products to ensure vitamin B12 intake and essential fatty acids.

