Ubiquitous BBQ Charcoal Market To Expand 1.6x By 2031

The global BBQ charcoal market is set to witness stable growth of around 49% CAGR over the coming years of 2020-2030, with noteworthy demand increase due to rise of the food industry. Moreover, growing demand for barbecue accessories and related products is ultimately contributing to increased demand for charcoal. Demand for Ubiquitous BBQ Charcoal Market is increasing even after the introduction of electric and gas grills. The most important factors for this growth are portability and economic pricing, as well as the preference for the smoky flavor offered by BBQ charcoal.

Introduction of new flavors and additives that enhance the taste of barbequed food has influenced early adopters to experiment with their cooking using BBQ charcoal. Furthermore, frequency of barbeque cooking competitions is increasing, as the youth population is increasingly involved in camping and outings every following weekend. Retail sales channel is seen to drive additional revenue through household consumption, due to increased availability of BBQ charcoal through supermarkets, specialty stores, and online channels

Manufacturers and companies are organizing barbecuing events to attract consumers to grilled food items. Most of these events are hosted by famous chefs, and leading restaurant chains have included more grilled items in their menus. This scenario can be seen extensively in North America and Europe, wherein, the market forUbiquitous BBQ Charcoal Market is dominant.

Key Takeaways from Study

The global BBQ charcoal market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2030.

Demand for briquettes is expected to increase at a substantial CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of US$ 284 Mn in 2020, and is expected to inflate at a dynamic CAGR of more than 4% through 2030.

The hotels, restaurants, and catering (HoReCa) segment is opined to exhibit a spry growth rate of more than 4% CAGR, while household consumption is projected to add 1.4X value over the forecast period.

Europe is set to unleash growth of close to 4% CAGR, to be valued at 364 Mn by 2030, owing to higher presence of manufacturers in the region, along with a widespread consumer base and commercial consumption with a streamlined supply chain.

Suppliers are creating awareness about sustainable Ubiquitous BBQ Charcoal made from coconut shells, which is a potential replacement for conventional BBQ charcoal. Thereby, the coconut shells under source segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 87 Mn over the next ten years

Key Segments Covered

Form Briquettes BBQ Charcoal Lump Wood BBQ Charcoal Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores

Sales Channel Direct BBQ Charcoal Sales Retail BBQ Charcoal Sales:

End User BBQ Charcoal for Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HoReCa) BBQ Charcoal for Households

Source BBQ Charcoal made from Agricultural Waste BBQ Charcoal made from Coconut Shells BBQ Charcoal made from Nutshells BBQ Charcoal made from Hardwood BBQ Charcoal made from Bamboo



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US BBQ Charcoal Market

• Canada BBQ Charcoal Market Sale

• Germany BBQ Charcoal Market Production

• UK BBQ Charcoal Market Industry

• France BBQ Charcoal Market

• Spain BBQ Charcoal Market Supply-Demand

• Italy BBQ Charcoal Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China BBQ Charcoal Market Intelligence

• India BBQ Charcoal Market Demand Assessment

• Japan BBQ Charcoal Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN BBQ Charcoal Market Scenario

• Brazil BBQ Charcoal Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico BBQ Charcoal Market Sales Intelligence

