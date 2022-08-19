Global Market For Nutraceutical Supplements Is Anticipated To Expand More Than Twofold Through 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The nutraceutical supplements market is projected to account for over US$ 80,700 million in 2019, according to a new Fact.MR study. Overall growth of the nutraceutical supplements market can be attributed to,

Increasing adoption of nutraceutical supplements as pharmaceutical alternatives

Increasing healthcare costs and rising consumer preference for simple and over-the-counter medicines

Significant R&D investments in identifying the role of nutraceutical supplements in important health conditions such as obesity, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2457

According to Fact.MR study, demand for prebiotics & probiotics dietary supplements is rising rapidly and projected to register over 10% y-o-y in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the use of probiotics to maintain good health and to reduce the risk of multiple diseases has led to a significant demand for prebiotics and probiotics as dietary supplements.

Vitamins & minerals supplements will continue to witness a significant demand in the coming years. The estimations find that vitamins & minerals supplements are expected to hold over 36% of the overall share of the nutraceutical supplements market in 2019. Being the most commonly consumed dietary supplements, vitamins & minerals supplements consumption is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2457

Herbal supplements and protein & amino acid supplements are projected to register comparable market revenues. Collectively, these segments will account for half the revenue share in 2019. Increasing preference for natural ingredients has led to a significant demand for herbal supplements.

The study finds that protein & amino acid supplements revenues are expected to grow at an impressive y-o-y of 8.7% in 2019. Rising levels of dietary protein intake in daily consumption are responsible for the rising sales of protein & amino acid supplements.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Vitamins & Mineral Nutraceutical Supplements Herbal Nutraceutical Supplements Protein & Amino Acid Nutraceutical Supplements Prebiotics & Probiotics Nutraceutical Supplements

Form Nutraceutical Supplement Softgels Nutraceutical Supplement Capsules Nutraceutical Supplement Liquids Nutraceutical Supplement Tablets Nutraceutical Supplement Powder & Granules

Consumer Orientation Nutraceutical Supplements for Men Nutraceutical Supplements for Kids Nutraceutical Supplements for Women Unisex Nutraceutical Supplements

Sales Channel Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Drug Stores Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Health & Beauty Stores Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Modern Trade Channels Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Direct Selling Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Online Retailers Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Convenience Stores



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2457

Crucial insights in the Nutraceutical Supplements Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market Basic overview of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Nutraceutical Supplements Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Nutraceutical Supplements Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Nutraceutical Supplements Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556416978/sales-of-upper-extremity-prosthetics-is-all-set-to-witness-a-healthy-cagr-of-6-through-the-forecast-period

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616