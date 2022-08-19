Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Cogen Microsystems, Climate Energy LLC, Ceres Power Holding PLC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems are small-scale versions of the CHP systems used in large-scale power plants. CHP systems generate both electricity and heat from a single fuel source, typically natural gas. The electricity is used to power homes and businesses, while the heat is used to heat water or space.

Key Trends

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) technology is an efficient and clean way to generate electricity and heat simultaneously. CHP can be used in a variety of settings, including homes, businesses, and district energy systems.

There are several key trends in micro CHP technology:

1. Increasing Efficiency: Micro CHP systems are becoming more efficient, with some units achieving efficiencies of up to 95%. This is due to advances in technology, such as the use of more efficient engines and the use of waste heat recovery systems.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market are the rising costs of energy and the need for energy efficiency. Micro CHP systems offer a way to reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency by using waste heat from the generation of electricity to provide space heating and hot water.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Micro Turbine

Fuel Cells

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Cogen Microsystems

Climate Energy LLC

Ceres Power Holding PLC

BDR Thermea Group

Clearedge Power

Yanmar Co Ltd.

Valliant Group

