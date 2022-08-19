Whey Protein Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Whey Protein Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Whey Protein Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Whey protein is a type of protein found in dairy products. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build and maintain muscle mass. Whey protein is especially popular among athletes and bodybuilders because it is easily digested and absorbed by the body, and it has a high concentration of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are important for muscle growth and recovery.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in whey protein technology include the development of new and improved whey protein powders, the use of whey protein in sports nutrition and functional foods, and the increasing popularity of whey protein supplements.

Whey protein powder is a popular product with athletes and bodybuilders due to its high protein content and its ability to promote muscle growth. Whey protein is also becoming increasingly popular as a dietary supplement for people who are looking to lose weight or improve their overall health.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Whey Protein market are the rising awareness about the health benefits of whey protein and the increasing demand for sports nutrition products. Whey protein is a source of high-quality protein that is easily digested and absorbed by the body. It is a rich source of essential amino acids, which are necessary for muscle growth and repair.

Market Segments

By Type

Whey Protein Isolates

Whey Protein Concentrates

By Application

Nutritional Supplements

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Saputo Inc.

Glanbia plc

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Arla Foods

Alpavit

Wheyco GmbH

