Luxury Hotel Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Accor SA, Shangri-La Asia Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Luxury Hotel Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Luxury Hotel Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A luxury hotel is a five-star or four-star hotel that provides its guests with upscale accommodations and premium amenities. Luxury hotels are typically found in major metropolitan areas or resort destinations and offer a higher level of service than other hotels. Guests of luxury hotels can expect to receive personalized service, luxurious accommodations, and a wide range of amenities, such as an on-site spa, fitness center, and fine dining.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21962/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in luxury hotel technology.

First, luxury hotels are increasingly using mobile apps to provide guests with a personalized experience. Guests can use mobile apps to book rooms, view restaurant menus, and even order room service. Additionally, luxury hotels are using technology to provide guests with a more personalized concierge experience. For example, some hotels are using virtual reality to give guests a tour of the property before they arrive.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the luxury hotel market.

Firstly, there is an increasing global demand for luxury goods and services. This is being driven by a number of factors, including rising levels of disposable income, increased awareness of luxury brands, and a growing desire for status and exclusivity. Secondly, the luxury hotel market is benefiting from a shift in consumer spending from traditional luxury goods such as cars and watches to experiences such as luxury travel.

Market Segmentation

By Category

Chain

Independent

By Type

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Resorts

By Region

North America

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21962/

Key Players

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Accor SA

Shangri-La Asia Limited

Four Seasons Hotel Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Kempinski Hotels S.A.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700