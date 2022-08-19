Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Armtrac Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Clearpath Robotics Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that operates while in contact with the ground and without an onboard human presence. UGVs can be used for many applications including mine detection, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and reconnaissance.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22283/

Key Trends

The key trends in Unmanned Ground Vehicle technology are miniaturization, autonomy, and electrification.

Miniaturization is necessary for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to be able to operate in constrained environments such as urban areas and indoors. This trend is also driven by the need for UGVs to be lighter and more portable so that they can be deployed in a wider range of scenarios. Autonomy is another key trend in UGV technology. This is necessary for UGVs to be able to operate independently and without constant supervision from a human operator. This trend is driven by the need for UGVs to be able to operate in dangerous or difficult environments where it is not possible or safe for a human operator to be present.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market include the increasing demand for UGVs in military applications, the growing demand for UGVs in commercial applications, and the increasing investments in the development of UGVs. The military is the largest end-user of UGVs, and the demand for UGVs in military applications is driven by the need for increased situational awareness, improved force protection, and increased accuracy of weapons systems. The U.S. military is the largest market for UGVs, followed by the militaries of China, Russia, and Israel.

Market Segments

By Application

Defense

By Size

Small

By Mode of Locomotion

Tracked

Wheeled

By Operation

Teleoperated

Autonomous

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22283/

Key Players

Armtrac Inc.

Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI)

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

DOK-ING Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

GESAR INC.

Horiba Mira Ltd.

ICOR Technology

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700