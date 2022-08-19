Wealth Management Platform Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Comarch SA, Dorsum Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wealth Management Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wealth Management Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A wealth management platform refers to a digital interface that helps individuals and families manage their financial lives. It consolidates all of your financial information in one place, making it easy to see where you stand financially and track your progress over time. The platform may also offer features such as budgeting tools, investment tracking, and advice from financial experts.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in wealth management platform technology is the move towards cloud-based solutions. This is driven by the need for flexibility and scalability, as well as the desire to reduce costs. Other trends include the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide more personalized advice, and the integration of data from multiple sources to provide a more comprehensive view of a client’s financial situation.

Key Drivers

Wealth management platforms are systems that provide a comprehensive view of a client’s financial situation and allow wealth managers to make informed decisions about how to best grow and protect their clients’ wealth. The key drivers of the wealth management platform market are the increasing need for transparency and accountability in the wealth management industry, the growing popularity of robo-advisors, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Mode

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Finantix

Fiserv, Inc.

Objectway S.p.A.

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

