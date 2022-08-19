Probiotics Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Probiotics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Probiotics are living microorganisms that are beneficial to the health of the host. Probiotics are found in fermented foods such as yogurt and sauerkraut, and are also available in dietary supplement form. The most common probiotics are from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera. Probiotics are thought to confer health benefits by modulating the gut microbiota, improving gut barrier function, and producing short-chain fatty acids that have beneficial effects on host metabolism.

Key Players

  • Arla Foods Inc.
  • BioGaia AB
  • Hansen Holding
  • Danone Danisco
  • General Mills Inc
  • i-Health Inc.
  • Lallemand Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

The probiotics market is driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of probiotics, the growing demand for probiotic-containing foods and supplements, and the increasing availability of probiotic products. Probiotic supplements are typically used to improve digestive health, but they may also be used to treat other conditions such as allergies, skin disorders, and urinary tract infections.

Some of the key trends in the probiotics market include:

  • Increasing demand for functional foods and beverages: Probiotics are being added to an increasing number of food and beverage products, such as yogurt, juices, and sports drinks. This is due to the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of probiotics, such as gut health, weight loss, and immunity.
  • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders, is driving the growth of the probiotics market, as probiotics are known to help in the management of these conditions.
  • Technological advancements: The development of new probiotic strains and delivery methods, such as microencapsulation and time-release capsules, is driving the growth of the probiotics market.

Market Segments

By Form

  • Liquid
  • Dry

By Ingredients

  • Bacteria
  • Yeast

By Application

  • Functional Food and Beverages
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Pharmacies/Drugstores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online

Reasons to buy Probiotics Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

