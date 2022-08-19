Titanium Dioxide Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Titanium dioxide is a white pigment that is widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and inks. It is also used as a food coloring and as a sunscreen. Titanium dioxide is made by reacting titanium ore with chlorine. This reaction produces titanium tetrachloride, which is then reacted with oxygen to produce titanium dioxide.

Key Players

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holding PLC

Lomon Billions Group

Venator Materials PLC

Kronos Worldwide Inc

INEOS

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the Titanium Dioxide Market are:

The market is shifting from traditional production methods to newer, more efficient methods.

There is an increasing demand for higher quality products.

There is an increasing demand for products with lower impurity levels.

There is a trend towards consolidation in the industry.

Market Segments

By Grade

Rutile

Anatase

By Process

Chloride

Sulfate

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Papers

Inks

Others

