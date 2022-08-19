Vaccines Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vaccines can be created by using a whole organism, such as a bacterium or virus, or by using parts of the organism, such as proteins or toxins.

The first step in creating a vaccine is to identify the disease-causing organism. Once the organism is identified, scientists can then determine which parts of the organism are responsible for causing the disease. These parts are then isolated and used to create a vaccine.

Key Players

AstraZeneca plc.

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Key Trends and Drivers

The rise in incidence of infectious diseases and the growing awareness of the importance of vaccination are the major factors driving the growth of the vaccines market. The increasing government initiatives to promote vaccination, the availability of funding for research and development, and the launch of new vaccines are also contributing to the market growth. However, the high cost of vaccines and the stringent regulatory requirements are restraining the market growth.

Market Segments

By Technology Type

Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

By Indication

Pneumococcal Disease

Influenza

Human Papilloma Virus

Meningococcal Disease

Rotavirus

Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella

Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}

Polio

Hepatitis

Other Indications



