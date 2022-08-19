Conversational AI Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Conversational AI Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Conversational AI technology is used to create and interpret human-like or natural communication between humans and artificial intelligence systems. This technology can be used to create chatbots, which are computer programs designed to mimic human conversation, or to interpret and respond to human conversation in a way that is natural and human-like. This technology is becoming increasingly important as the use of artificial intelligence systems grows.

Key Players

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB

Baidu Inc.

Conversica Inc.

Haptik

Key Trends and Drivers

One key trend is the increasing use of AI-powered chatbots by businesses. Chatbots can be used to automate customer service tasks, such as answering FAQs or providing product recommendations. They can also be used to improve the customer experience by engaging in natural conversations with customers.

Another key trend is the increasing use of voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Voice assistants are becoming more popular as they are becoming more accurate at understanding natural language. Voice assistants can be used for tasks such as setting alarms, adding items to a shopping list, or playing music.

Market Segments

By Component

Platform

Services

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

System Integration

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Type

IVA

Chatbots

By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

NLP

Automated Speech Recognition

By End-User

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

Travel & Hospitality

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

