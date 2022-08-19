Automotive Sensors Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automotive Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive sensors are electronic components that detect and measure physical phenomena in automotive systems and convert them into electrical signals that can be read by electronic control units (ECUs). Sensors are used for a variety of purposes, including engine management, transmission control, safety systems, and infotainment systems.

Key Players

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

BorgWarner, Inc.

Sensata Technologies

Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

The growth of this market is propelled by the stringent emission and fuel economy norms, increasing demand for luxury and comfort features, and the growing demand for electric vehicles.

The automotive sensors market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for luxury and comfort features in vehicles. The trend of adding luxury and comfort features in vehicles has been gaining traction in recent years, as consumers are becoming more aware of the available options and are demanding these features in vehicles.

The automotive sensors market is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the stringent emission norms and the need to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. The sensors play a vital role in electric vehicles, as they are used for various applications such as battery management, motor control, and others.

Market Segments

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Sensor Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

NOx Sensors

Position Sensors

Speed Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Image Sensors

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By Application

Powertrain Systems

Chassis

Exhaust Systems

Safety & Control Systems

Vehicle Body Electronics

Telematics Systems

Others

