Automotive Sensors Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Automotive Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive sensors are electronic components that detect and measure physical phenomena in automotive systems and convert them into electrical signals that can be read by electronic control units (ECUs). Sensors are used for a variety of purposes, including engine management, transmission control, safety systems, and infotainment systems.

Key Players

  • Robert Bosch
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corporation
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • BorgWarner, Inc.
  • Sensata Technologies
  • Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

The growth of this market is propelled by the stringent emission and fuel economy norms, increasing demand for luxury and comfort features, and the growing demand for electric vehicles.

The automotive sensors market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for luxury and comfort features in vehicles. The trend of adding luxury and comfort features in vehicles has been gaining traction in recent years, as consumers are becoming more aware of the available options and are demanding these features in vehicles.

The automotive sensors market is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the stringent emission norms and the need to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. The sensors play a vital role in electric vehicles, as they are used for various applications such as battery management, motor control, and others.

Market Segments

By Sales Channel

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

By Sensor Type

  • Temperature Sensors
  • Pressure Sensors
  • Oxygen Sensors
  • NOx Sensors
  • Position Sensors
  • Speed Sensors
  • Inertial Sensors
  • Image Sensors
  • Others

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car
  • LCV
  • HCV

By Application

  • Powertrain Systems
  • Chassis
  • Exhaust Systems
  • Safety & Control Systems
  • Vehicle Body Electronics
  • Telematics Systems
  • Others

Reasons to buy Automotive Sensors Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

