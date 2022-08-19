Customer Experience Management Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Customer Experience Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Customer experience management (CEM) is a category of software that helps organizations track and manage customer interactions and feedback. This can include everything from customer service and support to marketing and sales.

CEM technology can help organizations to get a 360-degree view of the customer, understand their needs and preferences, and provide them with a personalized experience. It can also help to identify and resolve issues quickly, improve customer satisfaction, and increase loyalty.

Key Players

  • Adobe
  • Avaya Inc.
  • Clarabridge
  • Freshworks Inc.
  • Genesys
  • IBM Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the need to reduce customer churn and increase customer loyalty and the need to provide personalized customer experience.

Some of the key trends in the customer experience management market are:

  • The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions offer many benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. They are therefore being increasingly adopted by organizations of all sizes.
  • The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence: AI-powered solutions help organizations to automate various tasks such as customer segmentation, customer profiling, and customer journey mapping.
  • The increasing adoption of omnichannel solutions: Omnichannel solutions provide a seamless and consistent customer experience across all channels. This is becoming increasingly important as customers use multiple channels to interact with brands.
  • The increasing use of analytics: Analytics is playing an increasingly important role in customer experience management. It helps organizations to understand customer behavior and preferences and to make better decisions about how to improve the customer experience.

Market Segments

By Analytical Tools

  • EFM Software
  • Speech Analytics
  • Text Analytics
  • Web Analytics & Content Management
  • Others

By Touch Point Type

  • Stores/Branches
  • Call Centers
  • Social Media Platform
  • Email
  • Mobile
  • Web Services
  • Others

By Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

By End-Use

  • BFSI
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Government, Energy & Utilities
  • Construction, Real Estate & Property Management
  • Service Business
  • Others

Reasons to buy Customer Experience Management Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

