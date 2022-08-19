Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are robotic vehicles designed to operate underwater without a human operator. AUVs can be used for a variety of missions, including oceanography, hydrography, environmental monitoring, and military applications.

AUVs are typically equipped with sensors, propulsion systems, and control systems that allow them to operate independently. AUVs are often designed to be modular, so that they can be easily reconfigured for different missions.

Key Players

  • Teledyne Technologies
  • Kongsberg Maritime
  • Saab
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • Bluefin Robotics
  • Fugro

Key Trends and Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand for AUVs in the oil & gas and defense industries, and the growing need for oceanographic research.

Some of the key trends in the AUV market include the increasing demand for hybrid AUVs, the growing need for oceanographic research, and the development of long-range AUVs.

Market Segments

By Technology

  • Collision Avoidance
  • Communication
  • Navigation
  • Propulsion
  • Imaging

By Type

  • Shallow AUVs (up to 100 m)
  • Medium AUVs (up to 1,000m)
  • Large AUVs (more than 1,000m)

By Shape

  • Torpedo
  • Laminar Flow Body
  • Streamlined Rectangular Style
  • Multi-hull Vehicle

By Payload Type

  • Cameras
  • Sensors
  • Synthetic Aperture Sonar
  • Echo Sounders
  • Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers
  • Others

By Application

  • Military & Defense
  • Oil & Gas
  • Environment Protection & Monitoring
  • Oceanography
  • Archeology & Exploration
  • Search & Salvage Operations

