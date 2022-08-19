Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 6.7% over the forecast period

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Industry Overview

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market size was estimated at USD 81.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to factors such as increased drug R&D, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the expanding importance of generics, and the increasing consumption of biopharmaceuticals.

 

Pharma companies have been increasing the amount of discovery, development, and manufacturing work they outsource over the last couple of decades. However, the urge to outsource is not uniform in the biopharma industry. Small biotechnology companies frequently rely on a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to produce their development products as they go through the pipeline.

 

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the supply chain of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), causing some level of disruption in terms of raw material supply and availability, shipping delays, and costs. As per the survey conducted by the Institute for Supply Management in February 2020, about 75.0% of responding companies experienced supply chain disruption as a result of COVID-19, and more than 44.0% did not have a plan to handle supply chain disturbance from China.

 

CDMOs are proving to be extremely beneficial to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries since they provide prospective capabilities and cost savings over in-house manufacturing. There is a substantial link between corporate size and outsourcing in general. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have fewer stakeholders and organizational hurdles in the decision-making process, allowing for a more fluid decision-making process.

 

Besides, more than 3,200 companies are currently engaged in active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing activities. As only one-third of these companies are linked with a corporate group that also has finished dose production capabilities, there is a lack of integration even though these are complementary businesses.

 

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market based on product, synthesis, drugs, application, workflow, and region:

API CDMO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
  • Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
  • Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)
  • Others

API CDMO Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Synthetic
  • Biotech

API CDMO Drugs Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Innovative
  • Generics

API CDMO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Oncology
  • Hormonal
  • Glaucoma
  • Cardiovascular
  • Diabetes
  • Others

API CDMO Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Clinical
  • Commercial

API CDMO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Market Share Insights

  • October 2020: Corden Pharma announced that its Boulder, Colorado location has accomplished the development of a new highly powerful API laboratory.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market include:

  • Cambrex
  • Recipharm
  • Thermo Fisher Pantheon
  • Corden Pharma
  • Samsung Biologics
  • Lonza
  • Catalent
  • Siegfried
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • Boehringer Ingelheim

 

