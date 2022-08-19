Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Market expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Industry Overview

The Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market size was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) coupled with the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases has fueled the demand for medical device cleaning products in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The rising prevalence of surgical site infections, the introduction of technologically advanced products, and growing government initiatives for spreading awareness about hygiene and cleanliness are a few more factors contributing to the market growth.

According to the Worldometer data, around 54,768,360 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Asia Pacific countries, on June 23rd, 2021. Out of which, 1,829,004 were active while over 772,816 were the deaths recorded in the region. This exponential rise has driven the companies to develop effective products which are majorly utilized by laboratories and hospitals for the cleaning of medical devices and equipment to avoid cross-contamination. Sterilization products such as ethylene oxide and heat sterilizers, or cleaning products such as detergents, alcohol, aldehydes, and chlorine compounds are expected to witness high demand in the region. The high focus on the proper sanitization of equipment and surroundings has tremendously boosted the use of medical device cleaning products in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, pharmaceutical manufacturing units, and the biopharmaceutical industry. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market.

Pneumonia, bloodstream infection, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), surgical site infections, and Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infections are some of the major Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs). Thus, the increase in the prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections due to the contaminated instruments and the lack of preventive measures is another major factor expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. In the region, HAIs are among the major causes of death in hospitalized patients. As per the healthcare-associated infections fact sheet by the World Health Organization (WHO), the risks of HAIs in the developing countries have been estimated to be two to 20 times higher than in developed countries, with up to 25% of hospitalized patients reported to have acquired infections in the APAC region. Such cases are expected to drive the demand for disinfectants and sterilization products in Asia pacific hospitals.

Moreover, the rise in the Research and Development (R&D) activities has increased the demand for various sterilization processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Sterilization of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and packaging is essential to kill all forms of microbial life. Terminal sterilization is the process of sterilizing a product in its final container to ensure the product remains sterile. For instance, a renowned company in China-Tuttnauer-is involved in manufacturing pharmaceutical autoclaves that are custom-built to meet the requirements of pharma companies. Such pharmaceutical autoclaves have common applications such as sterilization of sealed liquid, sealed ampoule/vials, prefilled syringes, and sealed contact lenses. These factors are anticipated to increase the application of sterilization equipment, thereby boosting the market growth.

An upsurge in the incidence of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic and autoimmune diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market in China. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, over 116 million people (10.9% of the adult population) in China had diabetes. Diabetic patients often develop severe Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) requiring consistent treatment, thus widening the growth prospects of the infection control market. These factors show the high clinical urgency to prevent surgical site infection and adopt personal protective equipment. This results in a significant increase in the growth of the medical device cleaning market in the country. Moreover, growing government focus on the healthcare sector, accelerated economic growth in the country, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, including COVID-19; and the initiatives taken to enhance sterilization and cleaning of medical devices are the factors expected to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of surgical site infections is anticipated to boost the demand for infection control equipment. As per the research published in the National Institution of Health (NIH), 40% to 60% of infections were estimated to be Surgical Site Infections (SSIs). It has been observed that consistent implementation of infection control and prevention measures have resulted in a significant decline in the number of HAIs cases, and the scenario is likely to improve in the forthcoming year if these measures are implemented at the same pace. As per the National and State Healthcare-Associated Infections Progress Report (CDC) published in 2016, there has been a significant decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections between 2008 and 2016. It was also observed that there has been a 17.0% decline in SSI. Thus, various healthcare facilities are adopting sterilization methods and programs to provide a safe environment to patients and other healthcare workers and as a result, reducing the occurrence rate of infectious diseases.

Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market based on device type, technique, EPA classification, and region:

APAC Medical Devices Cleaning Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Non-critical

Semi-critical

Critical

APAC Medical Devices Cleaning Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cleaning

Disinfection

Sterilization

APAC Medical Devices Cleaning EPA Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

APAC Medical Devices Cleaning Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Indonesia South Korea Thailand Malaysia Singapore Australia Philippines



Market Share Insights

April 2020 : The U.S. FDA approved the use of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, and maX low-temperature sterilization systems for decontamination of around 750,000 N95 respirators and similar masks each day in hospitals used for treating the COVID-19 patients.

: The U.S. FDA approved the use of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, and maX low-temperature sterilization systems for decontamination of around 750,000 N95 respirators and similar masks each day in hospitals used for treating the COVID-19 patients. April 2019: Fortive Corporation acquired Johnson & Johnson’s Advanced Sterilization Products business (a division of Ethicon, Inc.) for a total value of around USD 2.8 billion.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market are:

Steris plc.

GetingeAB

Advanced Sterilization Device Types

The Ruhof Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

