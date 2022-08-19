Spatial OMICS Market Prediction To 2028 By Region, Type And Technology

Spatial OMICS Industry Overview

The global spatial OMICS market size was valued at USD 225.81 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.00% from 2021 to 2028.

Understanding cells and their nucleic acid content in their morphological context is critical for establishing a link between disease and genome architecture, thus boosting the interest of translational researchers in spatial OMICS and associated technologies. The extensive research for understanding the COVID-19 infection has turned the attention to the application of spatial transcriptomic and other omics studies.

For instance, in October 2020, a group of researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital used spatial transcriptomics technology for analyzing the autopsy specimens obtained from around 24 COVID-19 patients to understand the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Several companies operating in the market offer a wide range of solutions for spatial omics studies. For instance, NanoString manufactured GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), which helps in the quantification of around 1,800 RNA targets, including COVID-19 proteases and receptors.

In addition, with the system, researchers generated large data sets of tissue images and molecular data obtained from COVID-19 decedents and compared them with the patients who passed away from similar diseases, such as MERS-CoV (2012), SARS-CoV, and other non-viral causes, which facilitated a better understanding of the COVID-19 infection.

Cancer immunotherapy is one of the major drivers of the market. It is essential to conduct spatial multi-omics studies for understanding tumor immunogenicity of the complex tumor microenvironment. Companies are focusing on developing transformational approaches for cancer biomarker discovery.

For instance, in March 2021, Akoya Biosciences, Inc. collaborated with the Bloomberg Center for Physics and Astronomy and Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (BKI) at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This involved the use of Akoya’s Phenoptics multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) platform by BKI for spatial profiling of tissue sections.

The global high-performance liquid chromatography market size was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Vizgen received a grant of USD 37 million to enhance the commercialization of its MERSCOPE platform.

Vizgen received a grant of USD 37 million to enhance the commercialization of its MERSCOPE platform. March 2021: Bruker Corporation has made a strategic investment in spatial biology.

Bruker Corporation has made a strategic investment in spatial biology. March 2021: Bruker launched new consumables for the chemical cross-linking of proteins (XL-MS). The new PhoX cross-linker facilitates the purification of protein from XL-MS reaction complex mixtures.

Bruker launched new consumables for the chemical cross-linking of proteins (XL-MS). The new PhoX cross-linker facilitates the purification of protein from XL-MS reaction complex mixtures. January 2021: Researchers from the U.S. used GLUER (inteGrative anaLysis of mUlti-omics at single-cEll Resolution), a tool that integrated the imaging data with single-cell omics data. The new tool has proved to be efficient in accurately matching cells across a broad range of data modalities.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global spatial OMICS market include:

10x Genomics

Dovetail Genomics

S2 Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Danaher Corporation

IonPath, Inc.

Millennium Science Pty Ltd.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Diagenode Diagnostics

Biognosys AG

Rebus Biosystems

Ultivue, Inc.

Vizgen Corp.

BioSpyder Technologies

Bruker

Brooks Automation, Inc.

