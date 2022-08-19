Americas Enzymes Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Americas Enzymes Industry Overview

The Americas enzymes market size was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising consumer awareness regarding health has boosted the consumption level of functional food items, thereby anticipated to positively impact the demand for enzymes over the forecast period. The demand for enzymes is increasingly growing for natural flavor and taste, coupled with the exotic food products, over the past decade, which has triggered the market growth. The product is used in several end uses including fruit juice clarification, germination in breweries, cheese manufacturing, pre-digestion of baby food, and meat tenderization. Furthermore, the growing customer awareness about the significant consumption of dietary requirements, population explosion, and enhanced food quality are likely to positively affect the market growth in the near future.

Enzymes are extracted from plant materials, animal organs, and microorganisms. The manufacturers are focusing on backward integration by using suitable microorganisms to make enzymes and later use the same to produce them on a commercial level. Prominent companies such as Novozymes and BASF SE are conducting various research & development activities to develop the product for unexplored application industries.

Moreover, the manufacturers are adopting environmentally friendly and modern technologies to customize the product, differentiate the final product from its competitors, and augment its properties. On-site manufacturing is also being preferred by the manufacturers as it provides several benefits such as downstream processing, warehousing and shipping bulk quantities of enzymes, and stabilizing agents. These factors are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period on the account of various technological breakthroughs in the enzyme industry. Enzyme technology is widely used in the production, isolation, and purification of enzyme insoluble forms. Protein engineering and recombinant DNA technology are used in the production of efficient and diverse enzymes. The enzymes manufactured through these technologies are suitable for use in numerous specialty applications, including therapeutics, structural biology, microbiology, diagnostics, biochemistry, and biocatalysis.

Americas Enzymes Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Americas enzymes market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Americas Enzyme Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Americas Enzyme Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

Americas Enzyme Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Industrial Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes

Americas Enzyme Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Central & South America

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Americas Enzymes Industry include

Novozymes

DSM

DuPont

BASF SE

Novus International

Associated British Foods plc

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Adisseo

